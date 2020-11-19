Milwaukee woman found guilty of bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU — A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was found guilty Wednesday of bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Evangelica Santana entered a no contest plea in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries to a felony count of delivering illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime. She faces up to 3 and 1/2 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Santana and Ricky Glass went to Fox Lake Correctional Institution Dec. 3 to visit an inmate after Santana had made a suspicious phone call to the inmate. The correctional staff felt Santana and Glass were going to bring drugs to the prison.
At 7:40 p.m., the couple and their son were at the prison visiting with the inmate. According to the criminal complaint, Glass went to a vending machine during the visit and purchased items including sandwiches. When he got back to the table, Glass kept one of the sandwiches and gave the other sandwich to the inmate.
The inmate was allegedly taking a bite out of the sandwich but distributing bindles of drugs into his shirt.
The inmate was searched and small bindles fell onto the floor when he untucked his shirt. According to the criminal complaint, there were seven bindles that appeared to hold cocaine.
According to the criminal complaint, Santana told the correctional officers the inmate had threatened her.
Glass originally denied putting the drugs in the sandwich, but eventually agreed with a statement where a correctional officer said that the inmate got the cocaine from the burger that Glass had put in front of him, according to the criminal complaint.
The drugs were tested and turned out to be 27.5 grams of cocaine. Glass, 35, Milwaukee, was found guilty of delivering an illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime. Glass was sentenced in July. He was placed on probation for three years. As a condition of his probation, he must serve one year in jail which was transferred to the Milwaukee County Jail. A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled on April 6.
