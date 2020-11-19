Milwaukee woman found guilty of bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU — A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was found guilty Wednesday of bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Evangelica Santana entered a no contest plea in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries to a felony count of delivering illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime. She faces up to 3 and 1/2 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Santana and Ricky Glass went to Fox Lake Correctional Institution Dec. 3 to visit an inmate after Santana had made a suspicious phone call to the inmate. The correctional staff felt Santana and Glass were going to bring drugs to the prison.

At 7:40 p.m., the couple and their son were at the prison visiting with the inmate. According to the criminal complaint, Glass went to a vending machine during the visit and purchased items including sandwiches. When he got back to the table, Glass kept one of the sandwiches and gave the other sandwich to the inmate.

The inmate was allegedly taking a bite out of the sandwich but distributing bindles of drugs into his shirt.

The inmate was searched and small bindles fell onto the floor when he untucked his shirt. According to the criminal complaint, there were seven bindles that appeared to hold cocaine.