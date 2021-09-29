Milwaukee woman gets six months in jail for deliver cocaine to prison

JUNEAU — A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was sentenced to six months in jail for bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Evangelica Santana was found guilty in November on a felony count of delivering illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime.

Santana appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries Tuesday. As conditions of Santana’s probation, she must serve six months in jail. She must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. She may not have any contact with a cohort or any known gang members. She must continue counseling. She must complete 75 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint, Santana and Glass went to Fox Lake Correctional Institution Dec. 3, 2019, to visit an inmate after Santana had made a suspicious phone call to the inmate. The correctional staff felt Santana and Glass were going to bring drugs to the prison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 7:40 p.m., the couple and their son were at the prison visiting with the inmate. According to the criminal complaint, Glass went to a vending machine during the visit and purchased items including sandwiches. When he got back to the table, Glass kept one of the sandwiches and gave the other sandwich to the inmate.