JUNEAU — A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman will serve six months in jail for bringing chicken and waffles along with marijuana into Fox Lake Correctional Institution a year ago.
Sophia Guarnero pleaded no contest to a felony count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer withheld sentencing and placed Guarnero on probation for three years. As a condition of her probation, she must serve six months in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, a prison employee became concerned about the possible delivery of contraband to an inmate the morning of Nov. 17, 2018.
A call Guarnero made to the inmate the night before her visit was monitored. During the call, the inmate was told that chicken and waffles were going to be picked up and brought to the visit with him. The employee at the prison suspected that drugs might be delivered as well.
You have free articles remaining.
The complaint said Guarnero arrived at the prison around 10:40 a.m. She was asked about bringing contraband into the building and was specifically asked about bringing chicken and waffles into the prison. Guarnero reached into the front of her shirt and pulled out a clear plastic bag and said that it was the chicken and waffles. She was asked if she had anything else, and she pulled a plastic bag from her rear pants pocket and said it was syrup.
Guarnero asked how much trouble she could get into and was told bringing the food into the prison was a felony. She was also asked about the possibility of bringing drugs into the prison. Guarnero eventually admitted to bringing 63.5 grams of marijuana with her to the visit. The marijuana was put in balloons and wrapped with cellophane.
The food was examined and was determined to be waffles, chicken and syrup.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)