Mindoro man charged for meth allegedly found during Mauston traffic stop

Returning to the vehicle, Fish asked Rommel to exit the car and speak with him. While speaking with Rommel, Fish was informed by another deputy that the passenger’s name was for a deceased person with an obituary.

Fish placed Rommel under arrest and searched his person. In his right front pocket Fish found a clear plastic container with a white powdery substance inside. Asked what the substance was, Rommel said “probably drugs.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bag containing dry mushroom caps and stems and a partially burnt marijuana cigarette. Both items were found under the passenger seat.

Fish contacted the passenger again and told him he needed to be honest about his name because they had determined the name he had given belonged to a deceased person. The passenger, a 17-year-old minor, then gave his real name.

The mushrooms and the contents of the clear plastic container were tested using a field test pouch. The mushrooms tested positive for psilocybin and the powdery substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Back at the station, the cigarette was tested and returned a positive result for THC.

Rommel is next scheduled for a status conference Jan. 6, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center. The minor was charged with misdemeanors for possession of psilocybin, possession of THC, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

