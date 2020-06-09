Minnesota man accused of possessing 262 grams of cocaine in Columbia County

TOWN OF DEKORRA -- A 34-year-old Minnesota man faces up to 40 years in prison following his arrest in Columbia County where he allegedly possessed 262 grams of cocaine, a little more than nine ounces.
Leonard Demetrius Moss, Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of cocaine and is also charged with felony possession of THC, second offense, and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper pulled a vehicle over for traveling as fast as 88 mph on Interstate 39/90/94 at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in the town of DeKorra. The trooper approached the vehicle from the passenger side, where Moss sat, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle. Moss eventually gave the trooper his identification but became very nervous and later told the driver to “drive off” and “go, go, go.” The trooper commanded the driver to not drive away and brought out his pistol when he lost sight of Moss’s hands.
The trooper removed Moss from the vehicle and ordered the two other occupants in the vehicle to keep their hands up, the complaint states. Moss then broke free and ran toward a ditch before the trooper caught up to him about 40 feet from the vehicle. Moss tried to kick the trooper as the two of them struggled. The trooper eventually yelled, “taser, taser, taser” to warn Moss about the deployment of his taser, but Moss continued to resist until the trooper incapacitated Moss with his taser.
In his search of Moss, the trooper found a golf-ball-sized baggie of THC, $3,290 in cash and three baseball-sized baggies of cocaine, the complaint states. The trooper also found a baggie of cocaine in the area where he had tackled and struggled with Moss. The four bags of cocaine collectively weighed 262 grams, which “far exceeds” the amount consistent with personal use.
In 2010, Moss was convicted of third-degree sale of narcotic drugs in Olmsted County, Minnesota, the complaint states.
Moss remains in custody at Columbia County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond and has a pretrial conference July 1 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
