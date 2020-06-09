Minnesota man accused of possessing 262 grams of cocaine in Columbia County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DEKORRA -- A 34-year-old Minnesota man faces up to 40 years in prison following his arrest in Columbia County where he allegedly possessed 262 grams of cocaine, a little more than nine ounces.

Leonard Demetrius Moss, Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of cocaine and is also charged with felony possession of THC, second offense, and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper pulled a vehicle over for traveling as fast as 88 mph on Interstate 39/90/94 at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in the town of DeKorra. The trooper approached the vehicle from the passenger side, where Moss sat, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle. Moss eventually gave the trooper his identification but became very nervous and later told the driver to “drive off” and “go, go, go.” The trooper commanded the driver to not drive away and brought out his pistol when he lost sight of Moss’s hands.