Minnesota man allegedly threatened 4 officers after his arrest in Baraboo

A 38-year-old Minnesota man is charged with threatening harm to four different law enforcement officers after police stopped a vehicle in Baraboo that had been reported stolen.

If convicted, Eddie Negron, St. Paul, faces up to six years in prison for each felony threat and another three years and six months for taking and driving a vehicle without consent, which is also a felony. Negron also faces misdemeanor charges of THC possession, criminal damage to property and interfering with firefighting equipment.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police conducted a traffic stop of Negron May 10 after he was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on 8th Avenue. The license plate matched a car reported stolen in Minnesota the day before and the officer drew his firearm and ordered Negron out of the vehicle. Police could smell marijuana and inside the vehicle located two rolled joints in plain view, a half-smoked joint and leafy green substances.

Negron told police he had been smoking the marijuana while driving the vehicle and that he knew his girlfriend had reported the car as stolen because she needed it for work and that her boss would fire her, the complaint states.