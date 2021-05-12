Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment in town of Lisbon

A Minnesota man pulled over on Interstate 90-94 in the town of Lisbon was arrested by law enforcement for kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Anthony Campbell, 40, of Minneapolis, Minnesota is charged with felony kidnapping, felony false imprisonment, felony possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the kidnapping charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the false imprisonment charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 27, State Patrol Dispatch advised Trooper Jacob Edwards of an attempt to locate for a welfare check from Hennepin County, Minnesota. Edwards was advised a female was being held against her will and was bleeding, with her phone last pinging at approximately 5:21 a.m. moving east on I-94 past Black River Falls.