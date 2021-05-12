Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment in town of Lisbon

A Minnesota man pulled over on Interstate 90-94 in the town of Lisbon was arrested by law enforcement for kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Anthony Campbell, 40, of Minneapolis, Minnesota is charged with felony kidnapping, felony false imprisonment, felony possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the kidnapping charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the false imprisonment charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 27, State Patrol Dispatch advised Trooper Jacob Edwards of an attempt to locate for a welfare check from Hennepin County, Minnesota. Edwards was advised a female was being held against her will and was bleeding, with her phone last pinging at approximately 5:21 a.m. moving east on I-94 past Black River Falls.
Edwards parked in the crossover on I-90/94 near the Monroe and Juneau County line, and at about 5:53 a.m. he observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle pass his location. Near mile marker 60 in the town of Lisbon, Edwards pulled next to the vehicle where he observed a male matching the description of the suspect, Anthony Campbell, driving while smoking a cigarette. He did not observe a female in the vehicle.
After initiating his emergency lights, Campbell pulled over, and Edwards approached on the passenger side. Upon approach Edwards could smell an odor of raw marijuana, and was able to observe a female in the rear passenger seat who matched the description of the woman in the advisory.
Edwards directed deputies to remove the female, and she was placed in the back of a cruiser where she was interviewed by law enforcement.
Campbell said he was unable to provide a driver’s license, but verbally identified himself. He said he was driving the female because she was tired.
Asked why the female’s lip was split, Campbell said he did not know. Campbell said he picked her up at about 9 p.m., and they were headed home to Chicago. Campbell had between $1,000 and $2,000 in cash in his pocket.
Dispatch advised that Campbell had a criminal history, including violet tendencies, and prior convictions for drugs. Edwards placed Campbell in the back of his cruiser before searching Campbell’s vehicle.
Inside the vehicle law enforcement found a mason jar containing three bags of marijuana, a partially smoked blunt and three pills.
The female allowed law enforcement to photograph her injuries, which included an injured lip, an abrasion on her right elbow and bruising on her left shin. She stated Campbell caused the injuries in Minnesota.
According to the female, Campbell had requested her help going to Chicago, which she assumed meant to help him rent a vehicle. During the trip Campbell allowed her to make a brief phone call to one of her friends, during which she informed the friend she was being held against her will before Campbell took the phone from her.
The female said after Campbell assaulted her he took her phone and kept it. She said she did not feel free to leave. Upon stopping for gas, Campbell told her to stay quiet in the car and “not do anything crazy.” Upon seeing Edwards during the initiation of the traffic stop, the female stated she planned on mouthing “help me” to the trooper out the back window when he returned to his cruiser.
Campbell was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail. Campbell is scheduled for a plea hearing July 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
