Minnesota man charged for drugs after driving off interstate in Juneau County

Returning to his squad car, Platt received a notification that Martin’s license was suspended out of Minnesota and that Martin had two warrants for his arrest.

Platt made contact with Martin and informed him there was a warrant for his arrest. Martin became defensive, stating he had taken care of the warrant, and began arguing with Platt. Platt placed handcuffs on Martin.

After being placed in handcuffs, Martin asked if he could retrieve his phone and wallet from the vehicle. Platt walked him to the car, where Martin asked Platt to grab the items. As Platt reached into the vehicle to grab the items he could smell an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Platt informed Martin he would be conducting a search of the vehicle. Martin got upset and responded that all he had in the vehicle was a “roach,” and continued to “argue and whine.”

During the search of the vehicle Platt located several partially burned marijuana joints. Inside the center console Platt found a bag containing a leafy green substance consistent with the odor and appearance of raw marijuana, and a glass pipe and several stacks of rolling papers. The other deputy found a box for a digital scale, and inside a jacket another bag containing a leafy green substance consistent with the odor and appearance of marijuana.