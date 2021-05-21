Minnesota man charged for drugs after driving off interstate in Juneau County

A Minnesota man is facing drug charges after allegedly running his vehicle off the road on the interstate.
Richard Martin, 37, of Roseville, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:40 a.m. Feb. 12, Juneau County Dispatch contacted Trooper Allan Platt via radio to inform him of a passerby who called in a vehicle that ran off the road near milepost 57 on Interstate 90/94.
After arriving on scene Platt made contact with another deputy, who said he gave the driver a shovel and that the driver was going to attempt to dig himself out.
Platt made contact with the driver while he was shoveling around his vehicle. Asked for identification, the man “became defensive and scrunched up his face,” asking why identification was needed. The driver verbally identified himself as Richard Martin.
After performing a records check, Platt again spoke with Martin and asked for his driver’s license. Martin provided a Minnesota identification card, and when asked if he had a license Martin responded that the “system” would show he had a valid license.
Returning to his squad car, Platt received a notification that Martin’s license was suspended out of Minnesota and that Martin had two warrants for his arrest.
Platt made contact with Martin and informed him there was a warrant for his arrest. Martin became defensive, stating he had taken care of the warrant, and began arguing with Platt. Platt placed handcuffs on Martin.
After being placed in handcuffs, Martin asked if he could retrieve his phone and wallet from the vehicle. Platt walked him to the car, where Martin asked Platt to grab the items. As Platt reached into the vehicle to grab the items he could smell an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.
Platt informed Martin he would be conducting a search of the vehicle. Martin got upset and responded that all he had in the vehicle was a “roach,” and continued to “argue and whine.”
During the search of the vehicle Platt located several partially burned marijuana joints. Inside the center console Platt found a bag containing a leafy green substance consistent with the odor and appearance of raw marijuana, and a glass pipe and several stacks of rolling papers. The other deputy found a box for a digital scale, and inside a jacket another bag containing a leafy green substance consistent with the odor and appearance of marijuana.
Under the front passenger seat law enforcement found a cloth pouch, inside of which was a glass meth pipe, a dime bag of a crystalline-like substance and cotton swabs. The crystalline substance was consistent with the appearance of crystal meth.
After transporting Martin to the Juneau County Jail, Platt weighed and tested the suspected drugs. The green leafy substance weighed 14 grams and returned a positive result for Cannabis Sativa L or its extracts. The crystalline substance weighed 2 grams and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
While looking at the meth pipe Platt noticed a receipt wrapped around the bulb of the pipe, showing a purchase made using a Visa card with the same four last digits as a card in Martin’s wallet.
Martin is scheduled for a plea hearing July 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.