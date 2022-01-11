Minnesota man charged with drug crimes after Lyndon Station stop

A Minnesota man is facing drug charges after his vehicle was pulled over near Lyndon Station while shooting sparks off a metal hose dragging on the ground.
Alawin Mulbah, 26, of Maplewood, Minnesota, is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 4:54 p.m. Nov. 11 Trooper Collin Koval was advised by State Patrol dispatch of a driving complaint for a vehicle with a red glow underneath the vehicle and sparks flying off. At 5:12 p.m. Koval called the complainant back, who advised they were still following the vehicle near mile marker 80 and it was still sparking.
Koval began observing traffic near mile marker 78. After about two minutes Koval observed a sedan matching the driving complaint pass by with sparks coming from underneath the vehicle. The vehicle cut over from one lane to another unsafely close to a semi-truck, causing the truck to flash its lights at the vehicle.
After initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle Koval approached from the passenger side. The driver rolled the window down a few inches and Koval could smell a strong odor of air freshener coming from the vehicle.
Koval stated the reason for the stop and the driver explained he did not mean to cut off the semi-truck but was having steering issues. The driver said he might have hit something earlier, but did not know what he had hit. Koval identified the driver as Alawin Mulbah by his Minnesota driver’s license.
Asked how much farther he had to drive, Mulbah said he was on his way to Minneapolis while coming from Chicago, where he buys and sells shoes. Mulbah got out of the vehicle to check on what was dragging from the vehicle.
As Mulbah was checking the vehicle Koval performed a records check, which came back showing he possessed a valid driver’s license. Koval returned to the vehicle where Mulbah was dumping power steering fluid into the vehicle. A metal hose was touching the ground and actively spraying the fluid onto the ground.
Koval told Mulbah about the metal hose, to which Mulbah replied he did not want to get the vehicle towed and began looking for tape. When Mulbah opened the passenger side door Koval observe a green leafy substance that he believed to be a marijuana shake. Told that Koval could see marijuana in the vehicle, Mulbah said it was from “a while ago.”
Mulbah was handcuffed so Koval could search the vehicle. While being handcuffed Mulbah stated he should probably tell Koval there was a handgun in the vehicle. Mulbah said it was behind the passenger seat in a black bag and was loaded. Asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, Mulbah said there was marijuana in the center console.
While searching Mulbah’s person Koval observed two cigar packages in Mulbah’s front jacket pocket. While the first package was sealed, the second package was open and Koval could smell marijuana coming from it.
A search of the vehicle found three plastic bags in the center console. In two bags Koval found a green leafy substance he believed to be marijuana, and in the third bag Koval found a white powdery substance he believed to be cocaine. The substance later tested positive for fentanyl. Inside the black bag Koval found a handgun, marijuana shake and about $3,120 in cash.
Mulbah was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
The evidence collected included about 2.5 grams of fentanyl, about 20 grams of THC, $3,120 of currency, one handgun with magazine and 11 .40 caliber bullets, a black phone, a fabric bag and $7.25 in cash found in a separate part of the black bag.
Mulbah is scheduled for a plea hearing May 3 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.