Minnesota man charged with drug crimes after Lyndon Station stop

Koval stated the reason for the stop and the driver explained he did not mean to cut off the semi-truck but was having steering issues. The driver said he might have hit something earlier, but did not know what he had hit. Koval identified the driver as Alawin Mulbah by his Minnesota driver’s license.

Asked how much farther he had to drive, Mulbah said he was on his way to Minneapolis while coming from Chicago, where he buys and sells shoes. Mulbah got out of the vehicle to check on what was dragging from the vehicle.

As Mulbah was checking the vehicle Koval performed a records check, which came back showing he possessed a valid driver’s license. Koval returned to the vehicle where Mulbah was dumping power steering fluid into the vehicle. A metal hose was touching the ground and actively spraying the fluid onto the ground.

Koval told Mulbah about the metal hose, to which Mulbah replied he did not want to get the vehicle towed and began looking for tape. When Mulbah opened the passenger side door Koval observe a green leafy substance that he believed to be a marijuana shake. Told that Koval could see marijuana in the vehicle, Mulbah said it was from “a while ago.”