Minnesota man charged with intent to deliver cocaine in Columbia County

A traffic stop in Dekorra last week led to cocaine and marijuana charges.

Angasso Yusuf, 23, Fridley, Minnesota, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15g), a class E felony, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

Yusuf made his initial appearance on Aug. 19 in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt. Voigt set Yusuf’s bond at $5,000 with standard felony conditions. Court records show if Yusuf posts his bond he may return to Minnesota, but is only allowed to leave Minnesota for court in Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Ronald Stage stopped a vehicle on I-39/90/94 in the town of Dekorra on Aug. 18. Stage made contact with Yusuf and noted Yusuf was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Stage reported he could smell the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. The complaint alleges Stage saw what he thought was marijuana flakes on Yusuf’s clothing and inside the vehicle.

When Stage searched the vehicle he found four packets with small amounts of marijuana in the glovebox. There was another “baggie of suspected marijuana located under the front passenger seat.”