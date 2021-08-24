Minnesota man charged with intent to deliver cocaine in Columbia County

A traffic stop in Dekorra last week led to cocaine and marijuana charges.
Angasso Yusuf, 23, Fridley, Minnesota, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15g), a class E felony, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.
Yusuf made his initial appearance on Aug. 19 in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt. Voigt set Yusuf’s bond at $5,000 with standard felony conditions. Court records show if Yusuf posts his bond he may return to Minnesota, but is only allowed to leave Minnesota for court in Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Ronald Stage stopped a vehicle on I-39/90/94 in the town of Dekorra on Aug. 18. Stage made contact with Yusuf and noted Yusuf was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Stage reported he could smell the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. The complaint alleges Stage saw what he thought was marijuana flakes on Yusuf’s clothing and inside the vehicle.
When Stage searched the vehicle he found four packets with small amounts of marijuana in the glovebox. There was another “baggie of suspected marijuana located under the front passenger seat.”
The complaint states Stage saw multiple pieces of the vehicle’s interior trim to be removed and replaced. Stage stated he knows this to be consistent with vehicles used in transporting illegal items.
Deputy Mariah Vogel assisted Stage in searching the vehicle. Vogel found two baggies of suspected cocaine underneath the rear seat cushions. The suspected cocaine in one of the baggies weighed 4.5 grams and the other weighed 3.6 grams.
The suspected marijuana and cocaine were tested and the results confirmed they were the suspected substances.
There is a pre-trial conference in the case scheduled in October and a return date in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt on Dec. 22.