Minnesota man facing charges of possession with intent to deliver THC
Columbia County Courthouse stock wiscnews web only Portage

A motorist was pulled over for speeding earlier this month and is now facing possession of THC with intent to deliver following the traffic stop.

Messai M. Kurz, 20, Egan, Minnestoa, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (<=200 grams), a class I felony, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operate with restricted controlled substance, 1st offense.

At his initial appearance Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt set Kurz’s signature bond at $2,500 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 8 a Columbia County Deputy saw a vehicle traveling east on Highway 39. Radar measured the vehicle to be traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop around 9 p.m.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers allegedly finding numerous plastic bags with suspected THC and a glass smoking device with THC residue. The trunk of the vehicle had a larger bag of THC.

The complaint outlines the evidence found in the vehicle. Four bags with THC weighing 26.3 grams was located in the center console, 19.6 grams of THC located underneath the driver front seat, 102 grams of THC was located in the trunk

The search also reported finding a metal grinder, smoking device with THC residue and a digital scale.

The deputy reported tested the suspected THC and it was positive for the presence of THC.

Online records show Kurz is no longer in custody. He is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court in January.

122221-port-news-kurz-1

Messai M. Kurz

 COLUMBIA COUNTY JAIL/Contributed
