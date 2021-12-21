Minnesota man facing charges of possession with intent to deliver THC

A motorist was pulled over for speeding earlier this month and is now facing possession of THC with intent to deliver following the traffic stop.

Messai M. Kurz, 20, Egan, Minnestoa, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (<=200 grams), a class I felony, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operate with restricted controlled substance, 1st offense.

At his initial appearance Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt set Kurz’s signature bond at $2,500 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 8 a Columbia County Deputy saw a vehicle traveling east on Highway 39. Radar measured the vehicle to be traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop around 9 p.m.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers allegedly finding numerous plastic bags with suspected THC and a glass smoking device with THC residue. The trunk of the vehicle had a larger bag of THC.