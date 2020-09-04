Minnesota man sentenced for child sexual assault in Juneau County as Sauk County charges consolidated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County charges for a Minnesota man recently sentenced in Juneau County Circuit Court for first degree sexual assault of a child were consolidated into the Juneau County case Wednesday.

Richard A. Girouard, 64, formerly of Ham Lake, was found guilty of two felony charges in February. Circuit Court Judge Paul Curran sentenced Girouard to 20 years in state prison and 14 years of extended supervision for two felony counts of first degree child sex assault with a person under 13. An additional nine felony charges related to his actions against the child were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning the judge could consider them in sentencing.

Girouard had been charged in Sauk County for assaults which took place in Wisconsin Dells in June 2018. There were four felony counts, including two charges of first degree child sexual assault of a person under 12, sexual assault of a child under 13 and child enticement.

According to criminal complaints, authorities were initially alerted to the possibility of rape of a child in July 2018 in the town of Lemonweir. Law enforcement officials met with the parents of a 7-year-old and who said the child told them Girouard had touched the child’s genitals. They also said Girouard had taken the child to Wisconsin Dells a number of times.