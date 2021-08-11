Minnesota woman allegedly kicks, spits on officer after Lyndon traffic stop for OWI with minor children

A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges after allegedly spitting on an officer and kicking another officer following her arrest for first offense operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and possession of marijuana in Lyndon.

Shawntaja Johnson, 20, of Minneapolis is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, felony throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, misdemeanor first offense operating with prohibited alcohol content with a minor child in the vehicle, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, misdemeanor violation of absolute sobriety with a minor child in the vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted she faces up six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the battery charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the discharging bodily fluids charge.