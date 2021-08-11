Minnesota woman allegedly kicks, spits on officer after Lyndon traffic stop for OWI with minor children

A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges after allegedly spitting on an officer and kicking another officer following her arrest for first offense operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and possession of marijuana in Lyndon.
Shawntaja Johnson, 20, of Minneapolis is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, felony throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, misdemeanor first offense operating with prohibited alcohol content with a minor child in the vehicle, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, misdemeanor violation of absolute sobriety with a minor child in the vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted she faces up six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the battery charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the discharging bodily fluids charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:40 p.m. March 31, Trooper Angel De Anda was parked at the mile 88 crossover on Interstate 90/94 working on a report when he received a driving complaint that began at the 89 westbound marker. The reported vehicle was observed to be varying speeds and over the lines.
De Anda pulled out and caught up to the vehicle, where he observed the vehicle go into the right lane, drift left from the center line, cross the solid yellow line and then move back to the center of the lane. Upon activating his emergency lights and sirens De Anda watched the vehicle begin breaking and attempt to yield to the left shoulder where it again crossed the yellow line before going back to the center of the lane, eventually stopping on the right shoulder. The manner the vehicle stopped caused traffic to slow down to about 30 mph.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shawntaja Johnson and spoke to De Anda in a slurred manner. Johnson had bloodshot, glassy eyes and a light odor of an intoxicating beverage. She had difficulty locating her driver’s license and instead provided a Minnesota identification car. Inside the vehicle De Anda observerd two adult passengers, a small child in a baby carrier and two small children in the third row of seats.
While De Anda was checking the vehicles registration another trooper on scene informed De Anda that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver’s purse contained a small plastic bag containing a green leafy substance.
De Anda repositioned his cruiser to administer standard field sobriety tests. While getting ready to administer the tests De Anda was informed by dispatch that Johnson had an active warrant from Sauk County for an open case regarding a prior OWI with a minor.
A preliminary breath test gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0.119. Johnson was placed under arrest.
Johnson was transported to the Juneau County Jail and a warrant was obtained for a forced blood draw. As Johnson was being restrained in the restraint chair she began kicking and spitting, making contact with one trooper with a kick and spitting on another deputy. A spit mask was applied to prevent Johnson from spitting at jail staff.
Johnson stated she could not breath and began verbally abusing and threatening law enforcement and staff.
After the blood draw was performed Johnson refused to answer questions during processing in to the Juneau County Jail. She was escorted back to her cell.
A test of the leafy green substance found in Johnson’s purse tested positive for marijuana and weighed 18 grams.
Johnson is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.