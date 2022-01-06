Minnesota woman facing 40 years for drug charges after Mauston traffic stop

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A records check showed Shipman had a valid status out of Minnesota. As Repaal finished the records check another trooper arrived to assist, and Repaal stated he would be searching the car.

Asked if they had been smoking in the car, both the driver and Shipman stated they had not been. Asked if he would find any illicit drugs in the vehicle, both stated there was nothing in the car. Shipman told Repaal he did not smell marijuana in the car but on her hair from when she had smoked earlier.

A search of the driver revealed no contraband. Prior to searching Shipman she stated she had a gram of marijuana in her bra, which she did not reveal earlier so as not to let the driver know. No other contraband was found on Shipman’s person.

The remaining three passengers were asked to step out of the vehicle so officers could search the vehicle. During the search Repaal found a digital scale with green leafy residue inside a bag containing feminine products. In the back seat Repaal found a small bag containing small bits of a green leafy substance. On the driver’s side of the passenger compartment open intoxicants were found.