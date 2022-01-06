Minnesota woman facing 40 years for drug charges after Mauston traffic stop

A Minnesota woman is facing 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines after police allegedly found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana following a traffic stop outside Mauston.
Nolie Shipman, 32, of Anoka, Minnesota, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a party to a crime, felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the crack cocaine charge and up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 12 Trooper Jeffrey Repaal was patrolling on Interstate 90/94 outside Mauston when he observed a vehicle approaching over the 70 mph speed limit. A radar reading gave speeds of 96 mph.
After initiating a traffic stop Repaal made a passenger side approached. Inside the vehicle were a male driver, female passenger, and three additional passengers in the rear seats. As the window was rolled down Repaal immediately detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver stated he did not have a license and was driving to allow the female front passenger a break. The female passenger, identified as Nolie Shipman by her Minnesota driver’s license, stated they were traveling from the St. Paul area to Chicago to see family.
A records check showed Shipman had a valid status out of Minnesota. As Repaal finished the records check another trooper arrived to assist, and Repaal stated he would be searching the car.
Asked if they had been smoking in the car, both the driver and Shipman stated they had not been. Asked if he would find any illicit drugs in the vehicle, both stated there was nothing in the car. Shipman told Repaal he did not smell marijuana in the car but on her hair from when she had smoked earlier.
A search of the driver revealed no contraband. Prior to searching Shipman she stated she had a gram of marijuana in her bra, which she did not reveal earlier so as not to let the driver know. No other contraband was found on Shipman’s person.
The remaining three passengers were asked to step out of the vehicle so officers could search the vehicle. During the search Repaal found a digital scale with green leafy residue inside a bag containing feminine products. In the back seat Repaal found a small bag containing small bits of a green leafy substance. On the driver’s side of the passenger compartment open intoxicants were found.
Repaal attempted to open the trunk but was unable to do so, with Shipman stating the trunk was broken and could not be opened. Repaal was able to fold down the rear seats to search the trunk. Inside the trunk he located a clear bag containing smaller bags of white powdery substance and white crystalline substances. Inside a backpack in the trunk Repaal found a handgun with a magazine loaded with eight rounds and one in the chamber.
Shipman said she did not know who the drugs or weapons belonged to and said anyone could have put them in her trunk. She was advised that since she was the owner of the car she could be held responsible for the car’s contents. None of the other passengers or driver admitted to knowing about the drugs or guns.
During the search police found 16.3 grams of crack cocaine, 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of raw marijuana, a handgun and ammunition.
Shipman is scheduled for a plea hearing April 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
