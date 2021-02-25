Minnesota woman facing 4th OWI after rolling through Mauston stop sign

A Minnesota woman is facing her fourth OWI charge following a Mauston traffic stop during which she was allegedly under the influence of both marijuana and alcohol.
Melanie Leroux, 44, of Shakopee, Minnesota is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:58 a.m. Dec. 4, Trooper Allan Platt of the Wisconsin State Patrol was traveling on Highway 82 in Mauston near the Interstate 90/94 overpass when he observed a vehicle exit the interstate and make a turn from the off-ramp without coming to a complete stop, and then move from the right lane to the left lane without using a turn signal.
Platt initiated a traffic stop by turning on his emergency lights and siren. Instead of pulling over to the right, the vehicle continued driving until it came to a gas station, before eventually stopping in a parking area.
The driver, identified as Melanie Leroux, appeared confused when told she needed to come to a complete stop, asking “where?” While speaking with Leroux, her eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy, and her eyelids were “droopy.”
Leroux stated she was coming from Indiana and heading to Minnesota, and she did not see the stop sign. While speaking with Platt she continuously moved her purse and other bags and appeared to be attempting to shield the center console area. After several moments she moved her bag, and inside the center console Platt could see a bag containing a substance consistent with ground marijuana.
Asked if the substance was marijuana, Leroux admitted it was. She handed Platt the substance when asked, and stated she last smoked about three or four hours prior in Indiana. After stepping out of the vehicle, she stated she smoked the marijuana from a bowl, and the bowl was in the car.
During the interaction Platt could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Leroux. When Leroux showed Platt her tongue, he observed a green coating and raised bumps consistent with heat bumps. Platt could also smell an odor of intoxicating beverages coming from Leroux’s breath. Asked if she had anything to drink, she stated two “big ones” of hard seltzer at the Indianapolis airport around 6 p.m. the previous day.
A records check revealed Leroux had three previous OWI convictions. Asked to perform standard field sobriety tests, Leroux said she thought she had to or go to jail. Platt explained to Leroux she had a choice of whether she wanted to perform the tests.
A K9 unit arrived on scene. Platt and the officer searched the vehicle, where they found a pipe in a purse in the front passenger seat and a Styrofoam cup with a clear liquid and carbonation bubbles that smelled consistent with an alcohol seltzer. An empty large can of alcohol seltzer was found in the glove compartment.
Leroux agreed to perform field sobriety tests. She had a heart rate of 132 beats per minute, which Platt recognized as an indicator for cannabis use. During the tests Platt observed 11 clues indicating Leroux was intoxicated.
After the tests Leroux was again asked about her alcohol and drug consumption. She stated she had her last drink about 1.5 hours prior, and had smoked marijuana about three hours prior. A preliminary breath test gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0.075.
Leroux is scheduled for a plea hearing April 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
