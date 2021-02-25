Minnesota woman facing 4th OWI after rolling through Mauston stop sign

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leroux stated she was coming from Indiana and heading to Minnesota, and she did not see the stop sign. While speaking with Platt she continuously moved her purse and other bags and appeared to be attempting to shield the center console area. After several moments she moved her bag, and inside the center console Platt could see a bag containing a substance consistent with ground marijuana.

Asked if the substance was marijuana, Leroux admitted it was. She handed Platt the substance when asked, and stated she last smoked about three or four hours prior in Indiana. After stepping out of the vehicle, she stated she smoked the marijuana from a bowl, and the bowl was in the car.

During the interaction Platt could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Leroux. When Leroux showed Platt her tongue, he observed a green coating and raised bumps consistent with heat bumps. Platt could also smell an odor of intoxicating beverages coming from Leroux’s breath. Asked if she had anything to drink, she stated two “big ones” of hard seltzer at the Indianapolis airport around 6 p.m. the previous day.

A records check revealed Leroux had three previous OWI convictions. Asked to perform standard field sobriety tests, Leroux said she thought she had to or go to jail. Platt explained to Leroux she had a choice of whether she wanted to perform the tests.