A missing teen last seen in Reedsburg was found Oct. 16 by officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Captain Lewis Lange with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department said Taylor Peters, 17, was found at approximately 12:15 p.m. Oct. 16 by officers at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Lange said he did not have any information on the exact location where Peters was found.
“Obviously we're glad he was found safe,” Lange said.
A representative authorized to speak to the media was not available from the Richland County Sheriff's Office or the Reedsburg Police Department for further comment.
Lange said the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office received the call Peters was missing at about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 16.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Peters was last seen west of Reedsburg Area High School on a red UTV/Gator wearing a long sleeve camo shirt and camo pants. An updated post said Peters was found but did not list the location where he was found.
Lange said the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Reedsburg Fire Department and Reedsburg Police Department were involved in the search.
