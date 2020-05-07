Mistaken identity: Michigan sheriff's office flooded with 'nasty' comments about Wisconsin lawsuit

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin suspended its Facebook account after a teenager filed a federal lawsuit April 16 against Sheriff Joseph Konrath, creating an awkward situation for the sheriff’s office with the same name in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
“We got hundreds of comments on our Facebook page,” Office Manager Sheri Ennett said Wednesday from Michigan. “And they were nasty -- just nasty stuff regarding this case.”
Amyiah Cohoon, 16, Oxford, and her parents, Richand and Angela Cohoon, are suing Konrath and Patrol Sgt. Cameron Klump for allegedly threatening the teenager with jail if she didn’t remove social media posts saying she had COVID-19. The Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law (WILL) filed the lawsuit alleging Klump went to her home March 27 on behalf of Konrath and demanded that her Instagram posts be deleted or she and her parents would face arrest.
The onslaught of public as well as private messages on the Michigan office’s Facebook page came immediately after news of the lawsuit broke nationally in mid-April, Ennett said. Major media outlets covering the story included New York Times, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Fox News, USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Daily Mail in the United Kingdom and more.
“I’m guessing that when people were searching for (the Wisconsin office), we were popping up,” Ennett said. “Basically, they were people trying to educate us by saying, ‘This is what happens when you violate people’s free speech.’”
Cohoon is a sophomore at Westfield Area High School who suffered a severe respiratory illness with symptoms matching those of COVID-19 about four or five days after returning home from a spring break trip to Florida in March, the lawsuit said. She eventually tested negative for the disease, but her attorney said doctors told the girl’s family she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.
Konrath -- the sheriff since June 7 with 35 years of experience in the office -- said the department suspended its Facebook account on or near April 17 for reasons he could not comment on.
“I feel that, at some point in time, we will put it back up,” Konrath said of the Facebook account. The department is still issuing news releases to various media outlets including Associated Press. Residents seeking information about the office may also visit its official page on the Marquette County website, he said.
Antagonistic comments related to the lawsuit have slowed but not stopped for the sheriff’s office in Marquette, Michigan. It updated the header on its Facebook page to include the word “Michigan,” but that didn’t seem to stop people from confusing the office with the one in Wisconsin, Ennett said.
“We also started to comment on those first few posts, saying, ‘Sorry, you have the wrong department,’ but nobody was reading that stuff,” Ennett said. “We finally put a post up that said, ‘If you’re visiting this page for this reason, you have the wrong department.’”
The lawsuit
Samuel Hall, attorney for the sheriff and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, said in April that no one was threatened with arrest and that an “aggressive defense” is planned. Hall said the girl’s messages “caused distress and panic within the school system and law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic.”
In the photo the girl shared on Instagram prior to being visited by Klump, she was seen wearing a breathing instrument with the caption, “I am finally home after being hospitalized for a day and a half. I am still (on) breathing treatment but have beaten the coronavirus. Stay home and be safe.”
Under the threat of arrest, the girl deleted the post and showed Klump her Instagram account on her phone, which is when he left the home, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Westfield District Administrator Bob Meicher issued a statement to families earlier that day that said: “It was brought to my attention today that there was a rumor floating out there that one of our students contracted Covid-19 while on the band trip to Florida two weeks ago. Let me assure you there is NO truth to this. This was a foolish means to get attention and the source of the rumor has been addressed. This rumor had caught the attention of our Public Health Department and she was involved in putting a stop to this nonsense. In times like this, the last thing we need out there is misinformation."
Regarding Meicher's allegations, the student "is now afraid of returning to school for fear of what her classmates and teachers will think about her," according to the lawsuit. The student "wishes to continue to post about her experience with COVID-19 and her recovery, and to address Meicher’s statements about her, but is afraid to do so."
The Cahoon family seeks only nominal charges in the lawsuit, somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 and acknowledgment from the sheriff’s office that the teen’s rights were violated, said her attorney, Luke Berg.
WILL had sought the same acknowledgement from the sheriff’s office prior to filing the lawsuit, “which illustrates how silly this is” because “there didn’t need to be a lawsuit” if the office had obliged, Berg said.
WILL took on the case because “we think it was a pretty blatant First Amendment violation and law enforcement shouldn’t be policing social media,” Berg said. “While a crisis gives the governor and law enforcement officials some authority to deal with the crisis, it’s not unlimited. Officials can still go too far and cross the line and this case was a clear example of that.”
