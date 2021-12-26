Mobile home, other structures destroyed in Christmas fire near Baraboo

A mobile home and several outbuildings north of Baraboo were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.

In a news release, Stieve said the fire department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. on Christmas to S3006 County U after someone reported an out-of-control brush fire. Upon arriving, the lead officer found "heavy fire" coming from buildings and a wooded area nearby.

Authorities determined the fire was caused by burning debris and had spread to the nearby structures, including a mobile home and several outbuildings, the release said. The property contained several containers of compressed gas and flammable liquid that ignited or exploded, posing safety concerns to the responding firefighters.

The structures are considered a total loss, but no one was injured, according to the release.