Mobile home, other structures destroyed in Christmas fire near Baraboo

A mobile home and several outbuildings north of Baraboo were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.
In a news release, Stieve said the fire department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. on Christmas to S3006 County U after someone reported an out-of-control brush fire. Upon arriving, the lead officer found "heavy fire" coming from buildings and a wooded area nearby.
Authorities determined the fire was caused by burning debris and had spread to the nearby structures, including a mobile home and several outbuildings, the release said. The property contained several containers of compressed gas and flammable liquid that ignited or exploded, posing safety concerns to the responding firefighters.
The structures are considered a total loss, but no one was injured, according to the release.
Baraboo Fire Department responded with two engines, two tenders and 14 personnel. After activating the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, it received assistance at the scene from Reedsburg, Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), North Freedom, Merrimac, Sauk City, La Valle, Lyndon Station, Delton, Portage, Prairie du Sac and Hill Point fire departments. Dells-Delton and Reedsburg EMS also responded to the scene. Plain and Loganville fire departments backfilled the Baraboo Fire Station.
Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Sauk County Salvation Army, Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Public Works and Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative.
The Baraboo Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are investigating the fire, which they don't consider suspicious, in a joint effort.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.