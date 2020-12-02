Monona man arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Reedsburg

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $1,000 cash bond Monday for a Monona man who was charged with a sixth offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content, driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gage R. Abrahams, 44, was pulled over by Reedsburg Police Officer Brendan Cutrell for allegedly making an unsafe u-turn around 5:45 p.m., Nov. 25 along East Main Street in the city.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw an opened can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in the center console and Abrahams did not successfully complete a sentence when answering questions.
A breath alcohol test on Abrahams ended with a 0.143% result. After being asked to take field sobriety tests and failing, he was arrested.
Support Local Journalism
Abrahams was out on bail in another case where he was charged with a second offense of driving with a revoked license. As a condition of that bond, he was prohibited from committing any type of crime.
According to the complaint, Abrahams was driving without a valid license at the time of his arrest. His license had initially been revoked for an August 2017 conviction and had not yet been reinstated.
Abrahams has been convicted of three OWI charges and two implied consent, or the law that allows for the revocation of a driver’s license if the person arrested after being suspected of driving intoxicated refuses to perform a breath or blood test, charges, according to online court records. He was convicted in February 1996, April 1998, August 2017, October 2017 and March 2018.
Abrahams faces nearly 22 years in prison and fines up to $63,100. He would also have his license permanently revoked. He is scheduled to return March 22 to Sauk County Circuit Court.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.