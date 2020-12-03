 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monona man arrested for sixth OWI in Reedsburg
0 comments
alert top story

Monona man arrested for sixth OWI in Reedsburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $1,000 cash bond Monday for a Monona man who was charged with a sixth offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content, driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gage R. Abrahams, 44, was pulled over by Reedsburg Police Officer Brendan Cutrell for allegedly making an unsafe u-turn around 5:45 p.m., Nov. 25 along East Main Street in the city.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw an opened can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in the center console and Abrahams did not successfully complete a sentence when answering questions.

A breath alcohol test on Abrahams ended with a 0.143% result. After being asked to take field sobriety tests and failing, he was arrested.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Abrahams was out on bail in another case where he was charged with a second offense of driving with a revoked license. As a condition of that bond, he was prohibited from committing any type of crime.

According to the complaint, Abrahams was driving without a valid license at the time of his arrest. His license had initially been revoked for an August 2017 conviction and had not yet been reinstated.

Abrahams has been convicted of three OWI charges and two implied consent, or the law that allows for the revocation of a driver’s license if the person arrested after being suspected of driving intoxicated refuses to perform a breath or blood test, charges, according to online court records. He was convicted in February 1996, April 1998, August 2017, October 2017 and March 2018.

Abrahams faces nearly 22 years in prison and fines up to $63,100. He would also have his license permanently revoked. He is scheduled to return March 22 to Sauk County Circuit Court.

+1 
120320-bara-news-gage1

Abrahams

 SAUK COUNTY JAIL/Contributed

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News