Monona man arrested for sixth OWI in Reedsburg

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $1,000 cash bond Monday for a Monona man who was charged with a sixth offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content, driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gage R. Abrahams, 44, was pulled over by Reedsburg Police Officer Brendan Cutrell for allegedly making an unsafe u-turn around 5:45 p.m., Nov. 25 along East Main Street in the city.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw an opened can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in the center console and Abrahams did not successfully complete a sentence when answering questions.

A breath alcohol test on Abrahams ended with a 0.143% result. After being asked to take field sobriety tests and failing, he was arrested.

Abrahams was out on bail in another case where he was charged with a second offense of driving with a revoked license. As a condition of that bond, he was prohibited from committing any type of crime.

According to the complaint, Abrahams was driving without a valid license at the time of his arrest. His license had initially been revoked for an August 2017 conviction and had not yet been reinstated.