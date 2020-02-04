Montello man accused of taking welder, driving vehicle into boulder

A 32-year-old Montello man is accused of stealing a welder from a Portage resident’s garage and driving a pickup truck that he took from a Marcellon resident off the road and into a boulder.
Westly A. Briggs, formerly of Portage, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony burglary of a building and up to six years in prison for taking and driving a vehicle without an owner’s consent, which is also a felony.
According to the criminal complaint concerning the burglary charge, the victim came home from work in the afternoon Aug. 17 and found that the screen to the back window of her garage had been torn and a mattress and ladder that had been leaning against the window were on the ground. There was also a bucket outside the garage underneath the window.
Inside the garage she discovered that a welder which belonged to her ex-boyfriend had been stolen, the complaint states. She suspected that his brother, Briggs, was the one who stole the welder and so she called him on the phone. She told Briggs she had captured him on video stealing the welder (which she did not) and Briggs then admitted he only “borrowed” welder.
You have free articles remaining.
Briggs reportedly admitted to police he entered the garage through the screen window and took the welder.
According to the other criminal complaint, Briggs took the pickup truck from his former employer’s driveway July 7 in the town of Marcellon. The victim had kept his keys in the gas tank and tools in the truck. On July 20, the truck was found inoperable in the parking lot of the Ford dealership in Portage. Its windshield was cracked and the sub-frame and radiator and fan shroud were pushed back into the engine.
A witness said Briggs sold him a Milwaukee cordless drill with three battery packs, which had been inside the truck before it was stolen, the complaint states. Another witness reported that she had accompanied Briggs when he took the truck July 7. She said Briggs took the truck to help a friend get his vehicle unstuck but when they were unable to do so, Briggs decided to go off-roading. Briggs drove the vehicle through a field and struck a large boulder. They were able to get the truck running again and drove it another six miles before it stopped working again.
Briggs remains in custody at Columbia County Jail on a $500 cash bond and for all of the charges returns to Columbia County Circuit Court on Feb. 24.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.