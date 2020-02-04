Montello man accused of taking welder, driving vehicle into boulder

A 32-year-old Montello man is accused of stealing a welder from a Portage resident’s garage and driving a pickup truck that he took from a Marcellon resident off the road and into a boulder.

Westly A. Briggs, formerly of Portage, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony burglary of a building and up to six years in prison for taking and driving a vehicle without an owner’s consent, which is also a felony.

According to the criminal complaint concerning the burglary charge, the victim came home from work in the afternoon Aug. 17 and found that the screen to the back window of her garage had been torn and a mattress and ladder that had been leaning against the window were on the ground. There was also a bucket outside the garage underneath the window.

Inside the garage she discovered that a welder which belonged to her ex-boyfriend had been stolen, the complaint states. She suspected that his brother, Briggs, was the one who stole the welder and so she called him on the phone. She told Briggs she had captured him on video stealing the welder (which she did not) and Briggs then admitted he only “borrowed” welder.

Briggs reportedly admitted to police he entered the garage through the screen window and took the welder.