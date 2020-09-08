Montello man arrested for alleged drug possession after single-vehicle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Montello man was recently charged for allegedly having four different types of illegal drugs and illegal weapons in his vehicle when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the town of Baraboo.

Devon J. Bubolz, 31, made an initial appearance Sept. 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set his bail at $100 cash with requirements that he maintain absolute sobriety and possess no alcohol or drugs, or controlled substances without a valid prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Knull found Bubolz unconscious around 1:15 p.m., Aug. 27, in a vehicle that had struck a mailbox along State Highway 136 near Mine Road.

Knull woke Bubolz with a noticeable knock on the driver’s side window and told Bubolz to put the vehicle, which was still in drive, in park. When Bubolz opened the door, the deputy turned the vehicle off. While reaching in, the officer allegedly saw a syringe on the driver’s side floorboard. Bubolz was not making sense while being questioned, the deputy noted in the complaint. The officer asked Bubolz if he was diabetic and Bubolz said “kind of,” adding that he had only just eaten right before the crash. When EMS workers arrived, they found his blood sugar was normal, according to the complaint.