Montello man arrested for alleged drug possession after single-vehicle crash

A Montello man was recently charged for allegedly having four different types of illegal drugs and illegal weapons in his vehicle when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the town of Baraboo.
Devon J. Bubolz, 31, made an initial appearance Sept. 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set his bail at $100 cash with requirements that he maintain absolute sobriety and possess no alcohol or drugs, or controlled substances without a valid prescription.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Knull found Bubolz unconscious around 1:15 p.m., Aug. 27, in a vehicle that had struck a mailbox along State Highway 136 near Mine Road.
Knull woke Bubolz with a noticeable knock on the driver’s side window and told Bubolz to put the vehicle, which was still in drive, in park. When Bubolz opened the door, the deputy turned the vehicle off. While reaching in, the officer allegedly saw a syringe on the driver’s side floorboard. Bubolz was not making sense while being questioned, the deputy noted in the complaint. The officer asked Bubolz if he was diabetic and Bubolz said “kind of,” adding that he had only just eaten right before the crash. When EMS workers arrived, they found his blood sugar was normal, according to the complaint.
Other deputies at the scene found a switchblade knife in Bubolz’s pocket, along with a foil ball of what authorities later identified as methamphetamine. Another deputy allegedly found three squares of LSD in a gum wrapper inside the center ashtray, more methamphetamine in the center console, a black Gerber knife, a brown edge outdoor knife and a plastic bag of heroin, as well as nine syringes in a bag, 1,000 mg of cannabis oil extract and five strips of Suboxone, a drug made up of an opioid and an opioid blocker meant to help treat opioid addiction but can be misused causing addiction.
According to the complaint, when Bubolz was handcuffed and placed in a squad car, the started pounding on the door complaining about being too hot and having a hard time breathing. EMTs looked him over again at the deputy’s request. Bubolz laid down on the ground, unable to stand, before being taken to the ambulance. While being treated, Bubolz allegedly told responders that he had taken heroin. He was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for treatment. His blood was drawn with his consent and a number of tests were done. Though he was unable to stand “on his own two feet, due to the vomiting,” he was medically cleared, according to the complaint.
When Bubolz was being taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair, he ran away to nearby woods, but was quickly caught hiding in a garage with the help of Baraboo police officers.
Because Bubolz was convicted of felony burglary in December 2017, he is not legally allowed to carry a concealed knife. He was charged with felony possession with intent to deal amphetamines up to 10 grams, bail jumping, escaping criminal arrest and possession of narcotic drugs. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of amphetamines/LSD/Psilocin, possessing marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife and a second offense of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. According to court records, Bubolz was previously convicted of an OWI in November 2014.
Bubolz faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 63 years and fines up to $98,000. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 3.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.