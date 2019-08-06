MONTELLO — Authorities say they executed a drug raid last week and arrested a Montello man, who now faces criminal drug trafficking charges.
In a news release Monday, Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said his office on Friday executed a drug warrant in the city of Montello with the U.S. Postal Service and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.
Authorities arrested Joseph Bohringer, 52, and seized methamphetamine, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia from a home on Cottage Court.
Bohringer is charged with three felonies, including possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to design drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
During a bond hearing Monday in Marquette County Circuit Court, District Attorney Brian Juech requested a $15,000 cash bond.
Public defender Mark Gumz asked the court for a lesser amount, court records indicated.
The court set a cash bond of $10,000 for Bohringer. He was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, not visit any premises where alcohol is sold for onsite consumption or possess any controlled substance without a prescription.
Another hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26. Bohringer posted bond Tuesday, according to court records.
