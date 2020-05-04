Montello man charged with exposing child to harmful material

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Montello man has been charged in Sauk County Circuit after allegedly admitting to sending “inappropriate” photos to a 14-year-old girl.

Kyle Joseph Wilcox, 23, currently residing at the Marquette County Jail, was charged with a felony count of exposing a child to harmful material. He faces up to more than 7 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

According to the complaint, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman concerned about photos on the girl’s cell phone, which included photos of the pair kissing, messages in which the two allegedly talked about sex, memes about sex acts and photos of a penis.

When Deputy Brad Luber spoke to Wilcox, he allegedly admitted to sending the photo of the two of them kissing and noted that he also sent memes to the girl that were “inappropriate” for someone her age to see. He said the girl also sent a photo of herself in her underwear.

When officers talked to the girl, she told them Wilcox sent the photo of his penis through the messaging app Snapchat unprompted. She told deputies she asked Wilcox why he had sent it, but received no response.

Once officers searched Wilcox’s phone, they found photos identical to the ones found on the girl’s cell phone.

Wilcox is scheduled to make an initial appearance June 24 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

