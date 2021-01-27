Montello man sentenced for sending child harmful images, additional prison for Columbia County offense

A former Montello man was sentenced Tuesday to prison for sending illicit photos to a 14-year-old girl.

Kyle Joseph Wilcox, 24, currently residing at New Lisbon Correctional Institution, faced more than seven years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced him Tuesday to three years of prison time, one year in confinement and two in extended supervision.

Wilcox will be allowed to serve that sentence while also in prison for his felony conviction of causing mental harm to a child in Columbia County Circuit Court. He had initially been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 13. A felony count of bail jumping was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler sentenced Wilcox to eight years of prison time in November 2016 and ordered Wilcox to register as a sex offender until 2031.

Wilcox had three years in prison and was serving his period of extended supervision when he was charged April 9 in Sauk County Circuit Court. It was revoked April 30.