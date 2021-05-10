'Most needed' but 'most unwanted': Sauk County ceremony recognizes law enforcement

In Sauk County’s annual Respect for Law Day observance Monday, guest speaker Michael Albrecht quoted an essay he said was written nearly 50 years ago by Paul Harvey.
“‘A policeman is a composite of what all men are, I guess, a mingling of saint and sinner, of dust and deity. He of all men is at once the most needed and the most unwanted. ... He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make, but if he hurries, he’s careless. If he’s deliberate, he’s lazy,’” Albrecht read.
The Sauk County district attorney said Harvey’s words still “ring true” with two exceptions: The use of “he” is outdated, given the inclusion of women in the field, as is the idea that people say “sir to his face or something worse to his back.”
“I am the lawyer that Paul Harvey is talking about that gets to Monday-morning quarterback the cops’ decisions,” Albrecht said, “and I can tell you that one of the most startling things that I have learned is the sheer volume of unpleasantness that our law enforcement must endure every day, call after call, day after day.”
Officers from several area police departments, including Baraboo, Lake Delton, Reedsburg and Portage, attended the event Monday morning in downtown Baraboo, along with members of the Sauk and Columbia County sheriff’s offices, the Wisconsin State Patrol, local EMS, fire departments and the public.
What shocked Albrecht since becoming a prosecutor, he said, was the disdain shown to law enforcement by some witnesses to crimes, victims and bystanders “who literally know nothing about what law enforcement is dealing with that day but feel inclined to voice their displeasure with law enforcement on the side of the road.”
Nationally, including in Wisconsin, law enforcement have come under increasing criticism and scrutiny in recent years for causing civilian deaths and injuries, particularly among Black people. Bystander video played a large role in the April trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd.
But Albrecht said police are asked to do what few people can, while being held to a “nearly unattainable standard.”
“Fewer and fewer people feel like they have to treat you with even an ounce of respect,” Albrecht said. “The police are generally going into situations where they know the least of anyone present about what happened, but all eyes are on them to fix the problem, and now, unlike when Paul Harvey wrote these words, they have to do it while being criticized and insulted to their faces.”
“... For every law enforcement action there is to criticize, we need to recognize there are literally tens of thousands of positive, thoughtful, constitutional decisions made every day by police and deputies,” Albrecht said, “so on behalf of what I truly believe is the vast majority of Americans, thank you for enduring a lifetime of negativity so that the rest of us can be safe.”
His remarks drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd filling Broadway Street in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Det. Lt. Chris Zunker of the sheriff’s office said local law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS associations, in cooperation with the Baraboo Optimist Club, started the Respect for Law Day tradition in conjunction with National Police Week to honor police officers, firefighters and emergency responders. The observance included a flag and wreath ceremony and a rifle salute by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
He noted that 362 law enforcement personnel died in the line of duty nationwide in 2020, including 234 deaths related to COVID-19. Another 173 died of suicide last year, he said.
So far in 2021, there have been 119 line-of-duty deaths nationwide, 63 of which were related to COVID-19, Zunker said. In 2019, there were 150, while another 228 died of suicide.
He said the names of 12 Sauk County first responders who died in 2020 and six who died in 2019 will be added to the “Wall of Honor” memorial inside the courthouse. Last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“These individuals served their communities with distinction for large portions of their lives, and it is fitting that their contributions be recognized,” Zunker said.
Following the ceremony, Columbia County Chief Deputy Greg Bisch complimented the district attorney.
“It’s very important to recognize law enforcement, especially in these times,” Bisch said. “I thought DA Albrecht did a great job at his speech. It was what I was most impressed with.”
Baraboo police officer Bradley Brunker said he appreciated the show of public support.
“It helps to see the community come out and support law enforcement. You know, it motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing and to keep trying to make a difference,” especially during “trying times,” Brunker said.
He said he believes a “large majority” of the community understands “we’re out here trying to do what’s right,” adding that many people have thanked him recently for his service and often wave at police cars.
“We really appreciate that, too,” Brunker said. “It’s awesome to hear that.”
