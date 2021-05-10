'Most needed' but 'most unwanted': Sauk County ceremony recognizes law enforcement

“... For every law enforcement action there is to criticize, we need to recognize there are literally tens of thousands of positive, thoughtful, constitutional decisions made every day by police and deputies,” Albrecht said, “so on behalf of what I truly believe is the vast majority of Americans, thank you for enduring a lifetime of negativity so that the rest of us can be safe.”

His remarks drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd filling Broadway Street in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Det. Lt. Chris Zunker of the sheriff’s office said local law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS associations, in cooperation with the Baraboo Optimist Club, started the Respect for Law Day tradition in conjunction with National Police Week to honor police officers, firefighters and emergency responders. The observance included a flag and wreath ceremony and a rifle salute by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

He noted that 362 law enforcement personnel died in the line of duty nationwide in 2020, including 234 deaths related to COVID-19. Another 173 died of suicide last year, he said.

So far in 2021, there have been 119 line-of-duty deaths nationwide, 63 of which were related to COVID-19, Zunker said. In 2019, there were 150, while another 228 died of suicide.