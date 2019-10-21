JUNEAU — A 27-year-old Beaver Dam woman was placed on a $10,000 signature bond Monday on charges of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son after the drug methadone was found in his system earlier this year.
Amanda Trost could face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty.
Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall, representing the state, asked the judge to impose a $5,000 cash bond during her Trost's initial appearance Monday.
Trost appeared with public defenders Ramneek Button and Greg Vollan. Button argued for a signature bond and pointed out that Trost was a lifelong resident of Dodge County and has no real criminal record. Button said Trost is employed and has not attempted to flee since the death of her son.
Trost called 911 on the evening of Feb. 23 after finding her son not breathing. An autopsy was performed two days later that revealed the boy died from methadone intoxication.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim said he didn’t believe Trost was a flight risk and set a $10,000 signature bond for Trost. As conditions of Trost’s bond, she may not have contact with the father of the child or his mother. She may not use or possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. Her medications should be taken as prescribed. She also must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Trost performed CPR on her son until police arrived at the Beaver Dam home the night of Feb. 23. When law enforcement arrived, the boy was on the dining room table with Trost standing next to the table. The child had blood coming out of his mouth. Beaver Dam paramedics arrived and began resuscitation efforts.
Trost allegedly told law enforcement that the two had been sleeping, and she woke up before her son and took a shower. When she went back to wake him, he was not breathing.
The father of the child told officers that earlier that morning Trost had woken up before him and their son and had traveled to the methadone clinic in Madison.
According to the criminal complaint, Trost told a Beaver Dam detective that she had been addicted to heroin, but had not used it since April 2014. However, she broke her hip last year and was prescribed narcotics and got addicted to the pills, which led to her being admitted to a drug rehab clinic.
Trost said she kept her methadone and other medications in a locked metallic container on the top shelf in the walk-in closet in her bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Trost was asked to open the box and it was empty. Trost looked for the methadone and found it inside of a duck figurine that was on top of a 4-foot-tall dresser. She said it was on the dresser, because she was planning on packing it.
An autopsy was performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 25. The results showed the boy had died from acute methadone intoxication. The report showed methadone was found in the boy’s cardiac blood.
Police spoke to Trost in June and she told them that her son could not have gotten the cap off of the drugs nor could he have gotten to the drug on top of the dresser. After she was told what caused the boy’s death, Trost denied giving her son the drug, and said she had spilled some of her methadone in the kitchen and used a paper towel to wipe it up and put the paper towel in the trash, according to the criminal complaint.
Trost’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.
