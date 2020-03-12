Mother of 3-year-old Lomira boy to be charged with neglect for allegedly causing death

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Lomira woman has been arrested for alleged neglect of her 3-year-old son who died.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Lomira Police Department, the boy was found dead March 6 at 725 Railroad Ave. in Lomira.

“Our agencies have launched an extensive investigation into this case as the autopsy revealed that the death was not of natural causes,” according to the press release. “Due to the circumstances of this case and in consultation with the Dodge County District Attorney, we are not releasing the name of the child.”

Jamie Hildebrandt, the mother of the child was arrested and booked in the Dodge County Jail on charges of child neglect causing death.

The father of the child, Frank Pleester Jr., 33, Lomira, was taken into custody on a probation hold through Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in the case. Two other children have been removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services for their protection and they are safe, according to the release.

Investigation of the case continues. There will be no additional information released in this case by the sheriff’s office while the case is pending.

“Cases of this magnitude involving children are always difficult for everyone involved and as a result leave lasting impacts on all family members, first responders and investigators,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in the press release. “We have provided our agency chaplain to the family and we have provided our peer support team to the first responders and investigators as necessary.”

