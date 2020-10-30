Motion filed to dismiss felony charges against Beaver Dam woman who recently died

JUNEAU — A motion was filed Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court to dismiss the felony charge against Amanda Trost following her death earlier in the week.

The 28-year-old Beaver Dam woman was found dead at her home Monday morning. She had been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of her two-year-old son.

Trost called 911 the evening of Feb. 23, 2019, after finding her son not breathing. An autopsy performed two days later by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy died from methadone intoxication.

Trost allegedly told law enforcement the two had been sleeping, and she woke up before her son and took a shower. When she went back to wake him, he was not breathing.

