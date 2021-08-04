Motorcycle driver in stable condition after crash on Gasser Road in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON — A motorcycle driver is in stable condition after a traffic crash on Gasser Road in Lake Delton late Tuesday evening.

Police Chief Daniel Hardman said officers responded to the traffic crash at 11:51 p.m. August 3 at Wisconsin Dells Parkway south at Gasser Road.

Hardman said a motorcycle driver drove through a red light and struck a vehicle that was making a legal left turn southbound on to the parkway from Kalahari Drive. According to Hardman, the motorcycle driver had a left leg injury and “most likely internal injuries.” EMS requested MedFlight response to Knuckleheads parking lot. MedFlight transported the injured motorcycle driver to UW-Hospital, he said.

The motorcycle driver is in stable condition, he said. Hardman said the driver showed signs of intoxication and consented to a legal blood draw. He did not identify the driver.

