WONEWOC — A 48-year-old Wonewoc man was arrested Sunday night on drunken driving charges after he swerved to avoid a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle, sustaining injuries.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said at 8:02 p.m. deputies responded to a motorcycle crash and report of a man lying in a ditch on Hageman Road near Miller Road in the town of Woodland west of Dutch Hollow Lake.
Authorities said Keith Raisbeck told deputies at the scene he swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of his motorcycle.
Deputies detected signs of alcohol impairment, and Wonewoc Ambulance Service took Raisbeck to a local hospital for treatment.
After his injuries were treated, authorities arrested Raisbeck and transported him to the Sauk County jail on charges of sixth offense drunken driving.
Wonewoc fire and ambulance service and Shields Towing assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at the scene Sunday.
