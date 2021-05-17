Motorcyclist crashes in Fond du Lac after pursuits in Dodge County

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA – A man who was acting suspiciously in Lomira was taken into custody in Fond du Lac following two separate traffic pursuits in the northeast portion of Dodge County.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Office, residents in Lomira reported a man on a motorcycle was on their property around 12:25 p.m. and the man told the residents he was running from the police. The man was driving through residential yards in the area.

A Dodge County Sheriff Office sergeant was nearby and was flagged down by multiple people reporting the same behavior. He located the suspect motorcycle and tried to stop it. A pursuit was initiated but terminated when the suspect began driving off-road.

A short time later, another resident in the area reported the motorcyclist came to their residence in rural Leroy, and stole property under threat of force, prevented them from calling 911, before fleeing the area. In the following hours, deputies followed up on leads reporting the motorcycle in various nearby areas acting suspiciously.

At about 3 p.m., another sheriff’s office sergeant observed the motorcycle driver committing additional traffic violations and tried to stop it. It again fled at high speeds. It was confirmed that this was the same suspect as earlier, according to the press release.