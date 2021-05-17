 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist crashes in Fond du Lac after pursuits in Dodge County
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA – A man who was acting suspiciously in Lomira was taken into custody in Fond du Lac following two separate traffic pursuits in the northeast portion of Dodge County.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Office, residents in Lomira reported a man on a motorcycle was on their property around 12:25 p.m. and the man told the residents he was running from the police. The man was driving through residential yards in the area.

A Dodge County Sheriff Office sergeant was nearby and was flagged down by multiple people reporting the same behavior. He located the suspect motorcycle and tried to stop it. A pursuit was initiated but terminated when the suspect began driving off-road.

A short time later, another resident in the area reported the motorcyclist came to their residence in rural Leroy, and stole property under threat of force, prevented them from calling 911, before fleeing the area. In the following hours, deputies followed up on leads reporting the motorcycle in various nearby areas acting suspiciously.

At about 3 p.m., another sheriff’s office sergeant observed the motorcycle driver committing additional traffic violations and tried to stop it. It again fled at high speeds. It was confirmed that this was the same suspect as earlier, according to the press release.

This second pursuit was terminated as it entered Fond du Lac County. A short time later, the cycle was reported to have crashed in Fond du Lac.

A suspect matching the description of the driver was found inside of a business and taken into custody by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Custody of the suspect was turned over to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and he will be held at the Dodge County Jail on a probation hold pending the completion of the investigation.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lomira Police Department, Brownsville Village Marshal, Fond du Lac County Sheriff, Fond du Lac Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

