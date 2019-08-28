TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead this morning following a crash that occurred on Kellom Road, north of Highway B, around 6 a.m.
According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling north before it started making a left turn into a business parking lot and collided with a southbound car.
The driver of the car was uninjured and was the only occupant in the car. The driver of the cycle was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. There were no other passengers on the motorcycle.
Names of those involved in the accident have not been released, and the crash is still under investigation.
The town of Beaver Dam Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, sheriff’s chaplain and Dodge County Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.
