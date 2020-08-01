Motorcyclist sent by Medflight with serious injuries after one-vehicle crash near Baraboo Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcycle crash late Friday left its driver with serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle, found lying in a ditch north of Baraboo and was flown via Medflight to UW Hospital in Madison, according to a news release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

“He was pretty significantly injured, so I don’t know if he’ll make it or not,” Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer of the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Spencer said the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

According to the release, the crash at the intersection of Highways A and U in Fairfield township was initially reported at about 9 p.m. Friday as a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car, but emergency responders found it was a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was driving east on North Reedsburg Road at high speed and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway A. The vehicle lost control after it struck a bump in the roadway, causing it to roll over and eject its driver. He was not wearing a helmet.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo District Ambulance responded to the scene. The Sauk County Highway Department also assisted.