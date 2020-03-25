Multi-county chase ends in Lake Delton; driver jailed

A high-speed chase across multiple counties early Wednesday morning ended in the driver’s arrest after officers deployed spikes and other tactics to stop the vehicle.

According to a news release at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wisconsin State Patrol was notified about a white Honda Civic traveling along Highway 90/94, heading north through Columbia County.

The caller said the vehicle was driving about 120 mph with one headlight while flashing hazard lights and had front-end damage. Authorities noted the vehicle description was similar to one reported in a hit-and-run earlier in Rock County.

A state trooper saw the car heading north at about 100 mph near the County Highway CS exit northwest of Poynette. Officers laid spike strips twice, with the second attempt successful near the exit heading south to Reedsburg in Lake Delton.

Because of the damage, the driver lost two tires before taking Exit 89 in Lake Delton and drove on to Highway 23. A trooper performed a low-speed tapping maneuver with a squad car and managed to stop the car, causing minor damage to the trooper’s vehicle.

Troopers and Lake Delton Police officers approached the car and the driver was arrested without injury to the officers or the driver, who admitted later to authorities that he had been a part of the Rock County crash, according to the release. He was taken to Sauk County Jail.

