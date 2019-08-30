TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the motorcyclist who died on Wednesday in the two vehicle accident on Kellom Road.
Jacob Harschbarger, 29, rural Fox Lake, was pronounced dead following the crash. According to the a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle Harschbarger was riding was traveling north before it started making a left turn around 6 a.m. into a business parking lot on Kellom Road, north of Highway B, when it collided with a southbound car driven by Carrie Fraze, 42, Beaver Dam.
Fraze was uninjured in the crash.
Harschbarger was now wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Factors that caused the accident are still being examined by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
