Nashotah woman sentenced for 2020 OWI-related crash in Dodge County

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Nashotah woman was found guilty of driving intoxicated when she injured a passenger during a 2020 crash.

Erin Jurich entered a guilty plea to a felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Jurich appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia who found Jurich guilty. Her sentence was withheld, and she was placed on probation for 24 months. As conditions of her probation, she must serve 120 days in jail. She must pay fines and court costs. Her driver’s license is revoked for 24 months, and she must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle she owns or operates for 24 months. She must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety. She may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol.

Restitution in the case is to be held open. According to the criminal complaint, Jurich was driving a car on Highway O on Feb. 27, 2020, when she ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway P and crashed into a second car. A witness checked on the vehicles and contacted 911.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the crash at 8:15 p.m. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and had a broken ankle, dislocated ankle, broken forearm and three fractured ribs.