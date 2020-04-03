Necedah alleged felon facing gun charges after police allegedly found bullet holes in walls of his residence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Necedah man previously convicted of felonies is facing gun possession charges after police allegedly found multiple firearms and bullet holes in his residence.

Ryker Jarosz, 20, of Necedah is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 18 a concerned citizen submitted information to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office indicating Ryker Jarosz possessed two firearms in his residence. Detective Benjamin Goehring, along with other members of the sheriff’s office, conducted a search of Jarosz’s residence on Feb. 19 based upon the information provided by the citizen and the knowledge that Jarosz is a convicted felon not allowed to possess firearms.

Officers searched the residence, identified as a garage type dwelling, where they found a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver, a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, 49 .38 Smith and Wesson round and 31 .22 Short rounds. Six of the .22 rounds were found inside the revolver. Each of the items was seized as evidence.