Necedah alleged felon facing gun charges after police allegedly found bullet holes in walls of his residence

A Necedah man previously convicted of felonies is facing gun possession charges after police allegedly found multiple firearms and bullet holes in his residence.
Ryker Jarosz, 20, of Necedah is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Feb. 18 a concerned citizen submitted information to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office indicating Ryker Jarosz possessed two firearms in his residence. Detective Benjamin Goehring, along with other members of the sheriff’s office, conducted a search of Jarosz’s residence on Feb. 19 based upon the information provided by the citizen and the knowledge that Jarosz is a convicted felon not allowed to possess firearms.
Officers searched the residence, identified as a garage type dwelling, where they found a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver, a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, 49 .38 Smith and Wesson round and 31 .22 Short rounds. Six of the .22 rounds were found inside the revolver. Each of the items was seized as evidence.
During the search, Goehring observed two bullet holes in a metal cabinet against a wall. After moving the cabinet, Goehring observed no damage to the wall behind the cabinet. On another wall inside the residence, Goehring found 14 holes indicative of damage caused by firing a gun. Goehring noted the rounds continued through the wall, exited the exterior of the house, and continued traveling without becoming lodged in the wall.
On Feb. 21, Goehring interviewed Jarosz, who was in custody as a result of a probation warrant. Jarosz confirmed the residence as his primary residence, and that he lived alone. During the interview Jarosz initially claimed limited knowledge of the firearms, and stated he did not possess the firearms. Instead, Jarosz claimed they belonged to a friend who he asked to remove the weapons.
Later during the interview Jarosz stated the firearms were in his possession, and that he fired the handgun accidentally causing damage to the wall. According to Jarosz, the handgun was fired three times “inadvertently.” Jarozs further confirmed he was aware he was not permitted to possess firearms as a convicted felon.
Jarosz is scheduled for a plea hearing July 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.