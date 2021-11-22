Necedah inmate charged with assault after video shows him urinating in cup, throwing at another inmate

A Necedah man in prison at the Juneau County Jail is charged with felony assault after allegedly throwing a cup of urine at another inmate.

Lucas Nielsen, 36, of Necedah is charged with felony assault by prisoners, repeater; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Nielsen has a previous conviction for felony battery by prisoners within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 9 Deputy John Miller was working in the Juneau County Jail when an inmate asked to speak with him.

Miller went to the inmate’s pod where he could hear another inmate, Lucas Nielsen, yelling from his cell door and calling the first inmate a “snitch.” Asked what the incident was about, the inmate stated Nielsen walked up to his cell with a cup of urine and threw it at him, hitting his bedding and floor. The inmate was sure it was urine and not water or cleaning solution.

Inside the cell Miller observed a yellow liquid on the floor. A second deputy inspected the liquid and said it was yellow but he could not smell anything that would identify the liquid as urine.