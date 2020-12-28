Necedah man allegedly found with meth after shoplifting underwear

A Necedah man allegedly attempted to flee from police after shoplifting multiple packs of underwear from the Mauston Dollar General while in possession of methamphetamine.

Collin Francke, 22, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors resisting an officer, retail theft of less than $500 through intentional concealment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:28 p.m. Oct. 11, Deputy Adam Morris of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office was parked in the parking lot where K-Mart was located in Mauston when an employee of Dollar General called to report a shoplifter. The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, according to the caller.

Morris started to approach N. Union Street when he saw an individual matching the description leaving the parking lot of the Dollar General. After following the male for a short time, the individual, later identified as Collin Francke, turned and saw Morris before running towards a group of storage units.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}