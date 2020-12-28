Necedah man allegedly found with meth after shoplifting underwear

A Necedah man allegedly attempted to flee from police after shoplifting multiple packs of underwear from the Mauston Dollar General while in possession of methamphetamine.
Collin Francke, 22, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors resisting an officer, retail theft of less than $500 through intentional concealment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:28 p.m. Oct. 11, Deputy Adam Morris of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office was parked in the parking lot where K-Mart was located in Mauston when an employee of Dollar General called to report a shoplifter. The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, according to the caller.
Morris started to approach N. Union Street when he saw an individual matching the description leaving the parking lot of the Dollar General. After following the male for a short time, the individual, later identified as Collin Francke, turned and saw Morris before running towards a group of storage units.
Francke ran through the storage unit lot before throwing something on the ground near a garbage can owned by tenants of the storage units. Morris was next to Francke in his squad car when Francke threw the object. Francke turned around, uttered an expletive, and put his hands on his head.
When asked about what he had thrown, Francke denied throwing anything. In his pockets, Francke had a pair of blue underwear and a pair of black underwear folded together, and a knife which Morris removed and secured. In his front sweatshirt pocket Morris found another package of underwear with a stolen paint marker from Dollar General.
Morris repeatedly asked Francke about the object thrown to the ground, but Francke continuously denied throwing anything. Walking back to the area where he observed Francke throwing the object, Morris found a sunglasses case on the ground. Francke said the case was not his, and repeated that Morris did not see him throw anything.
Inside the case Morris found a glass jar with a white crystal substance, which he believed to be methamphetamine. A store employee later stated Francke attempted to hide the case.
Francke admitted to another deputy having stolen two packages of underwear, two face masks and a marker, but stated the sunglass case was not his. Surveillance footage from Dollar General showed Francke in possession of the sunglass case.
A test of the substance found in the case was positive for methamphetamine. Also found in the glasses case was a lighter, a glass pipe, Q-tips, a metal pick with burnt residue on it, three baggies and a burnt straw.
Francke is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 16, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
