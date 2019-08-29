A Necedah man allegedly ran over his 16-year-old son’s leg, and then hit him with a car a second time while drunk before fleeing the scene.
Pilar Martinez Jr., 48, of Necedah is charged with felonies operating while intoxicated causing injury – second and subsequent offense, and hit and run – injury, and misdemeanors reckless driving causing injury and misdemeanor bail jumping.
He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 for the OWI charge and up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the hit and run charge. Because of the injury modifier to the OWI charge, the penalty could be increase by up to two additional years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:42 p.m. Aug. 9 Officer Mariah Vogel was dispatched to an apartment complex on W. Third Street in Necedah for a report that a driver, later identified as Pilar Martinez, had struck a person with his vehicle and left the scene.
Arriving on scene Vogel found six people standing around an individual in a lawn chair who had obvious injuries to his ribs and legs.
Vogel spoke with the victim’s mother, who stated Martinez was her husband, and he had run over her son twice with the car. She said Martinez had been drinking, and that several people tried to stop him from driving, but he drove anyways.
Martinez put the car in revers and accelerated, hitting his son’s leg, and then put the car in drive and “hit the gas while heading right for” his son. The passenger side of the car hit the son, sending him flying through the air, after which Martinez left in the vehicle.
A second witness confirmed the account, and added that it looked like Martinez hitting his son was intentional.
The son, who was heavily intoxicated, told Vogel that he did not want to report anything. He initially said he was run over by a car, but later said nothing happened.
Another officer took Martinez into custody at his home, and he was transferred to Vogel upon her arrival. Vogel noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Martinez, and his eyes appeared red and glassy and his speech was slurred.
Pilar admitted to drinking to the officer who arrested him, and the keys to the car were found in his pocket. The hood of the vehicle was still warm, and no one else was found in the residence. Martinez claimed to have been at work all day, but the officer discovered Martinez had not been at work.
While being transported to jail, Martinez told Vogel multiple times that “you will get your ass kicked in court ‘cause you can’t prove I was driving my car because everybody there was drunk.”
Martinez refused field sobriety testing and a blood draw. A warrant was obtained for the blood draw. After the blood draw, Martinez told Vogel he was sorry and “I had some fireball and then I got drunk and stupid and I’m sorry because that’s not your fault.”
Martinez has two prior convictions for OWIs. He is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
