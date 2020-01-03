Necedah man arrested after allegedly filming toy gun 'stick up' of Dollar General on his cellphone

Once Anderson walked through the door, he tells an employee “This is an (expletive) stick up.” An employee appears to ignore Anderson, who then follows the employee through the store as she helps a customer.

Anderson then attempted to leave the store, saying “Nobody act funny, this is a stick up,” as he walked towards the front door. He pointed the handgun in the direction of customers as he walked by them so the handgun is visible on his cellphone.

While pointing his gun at the cash register, Anderson exited the store and got into the driver’s seat of a parked van. The manager showed Bires another video from the store’s front door camera, which showed Anderson entering the store at 4:05 p.m. and exiting the store at 4:07 p.m.

Bires made contact with Anderson at his residence. Anderson stated he went to a doctor’s appointment, and then went grocery shopping. Bires then told Anderson he had seen the video of Anderson going into Dollar General, to which Anderson attempted to downplay the incident by calling in “not a big deal.” Anderson claimed the gun was a toy gun with orange on the surface.

Anderson was placed under arrest. After arrest, he gave permission for Bires to go into the van and retrieve the toy handgun, which was placed into evidence.

Anderson is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 22, 2020 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

