Necedah man arrested after allegedly filming toy gun 'stick up' of Dollar General on his cellphone

A Necedah man allegedly attempted to rob Dollar General with a toy gun while filming the encounter on his cellphone as employees ignored him.
Jamie Anderson, 39, of Necedah is charged with three counts of felony bail jumping-repeater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct-repeater, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal.
He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted for each of the felony bail jumping charges. As Anderson has previously been convicted of misdemeanors criminal trespass to dwelling, theft of movable property less than $2,500, and battery within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional two years in prison for the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Bradley Bires responded to a threatening complaint Dec. 14 at Dollar General in Necedah, where he made contact with the store manager. The manager told Bires she had received information that there was a robbery in the store Dec. 13.
According to the manage, she was notified by another individual of a Facebook video post showing the Dollar General had been held up by a male individual identified as Jamie Anderson.
The manager played the video on her cellphone for Bires, who recorded the video on his body camera. On the video, a male individual, identified as Anderson, walks through the front door of Dollar General carrying what looks to be a handgun while filming the encounter on his cellphone.
Once Anderson walked through the door, he tells an employee “This is an (expletive) stick up.” An employee appears to ignore Anderson, who then follows the employee through the store as she helps a customer.
Anderson then attempted to leave the store, saying “Nobody act funny, this is a stick up,” as he walked towards the front door. He pointed the handgun in the direction of customers as he walked by them so the handgun is visible on his cellphone.
While pointing his gun at the cash register, Anderson exited the store and got into the driver’s seat of a parked van. The manager showed Bires another video from the store’s front door camera, which showed Anderson entering the store at 4:05 p.m. and exiting the store at 4:07 p.m.
Bires made contact with Anderson at his residence. Anderson stated he went to a doctor’s appointment, and then went grocery shopping. Bires then told Anderson he had seen the video of Anderson going into Dollar General, to which Anderson attempted to downplay the incident by calling in “not a big deal.” Anderson claimed the gun was a toy gun with orange on the surface.
Anderson was placed under arrest. After arrest, he gave permission for Bires to go into the van and retrieve the toy handgun, which was placed into evidence.
Anderson is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 22, 2020 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.