Necedah man arrested after police find two dead and two malnourished dogs in residence

The witness recognized the dog carcass as “Harley.” According to the witness Harley had not been seen in two years. After sending a picture of the carcass to Lewis, Lewis claimed to have given the dog away and did not realize the dog was in the house.

Brown photographed the condition of the residence. The outside lawn looked to have not been mowed since the start of summer, and there were an “extreme” amount of garbage bags that stretched from the rear porch to the woods. Brown claimed there was a “horrible” smell and amount of bugs in the area.

The inside of the residence had dirty pots and pans on the stove with mold growing in them, cluttered tables and countertops, and dog feces in the living room. The two wire dog kennels were found behind the couch.

A hallway had clothes covering the entire floor, and the clothes were covered in dog feces. Two bedrooms had kid toys and clothing covering the floor “almost to the point where you could not see the carpet.” A third bedroom had a wire kennel and several feeding bowls. Next to the kennel was the carcass of Harley, who appeared to have been left there for several months.