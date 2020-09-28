Necedah man arrested after police find two dead and two malnourished dogs in residence

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found two dead dogs along with two malnourished dogs in a residence, leading to felony charges for a Necedah man.
Jordan Lewis, 33, of Necedah is charged with felony mistreatment of animals and misdemeanor mistreating of animals for an intentional or negligent violation. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:26 p.m. July 6, Deputy Tyler Brown of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Lemonweir Avenue in Necedah for an animal welfare complaint. Upon arrival Brown met with a witness.
The witness claimed to have been asked to check on three dogs at the residence, which was occupied by Lewis, on July 5. After entering the residence, the witness found one female dog loose in the house, one dog alive in a wire kennel and one dog dead inside a wire kennel. The witness removed both of the alive dogs from the home due to the dogs being in need of immediate medical attention.
Lewis was called by the witness. According to the witness, Lewis said the dogs were fine and he had someone watching them. Lewis granted the witness permission to remove the dogs.
Brown and the witness entered the residence and found the dead dog in the wire kennel; "Malik," was removed from the home. After searching the home they found the carcass of a dog which had died “a long time ago” in a bedroom.
The witness recognized the dog carcass as “Harley.” According to the witness Harley had not been seen in two years. After sending a picture of the carcass to Lewis, Lewis claimed to have given the dog away and did not realize the dog was in the house.
Brown photographed the condition of the residence. The outside lawn looked to have not been mowed since the start of summer, and there were an “extreme” amount of garbage bags that stretched from the rear porch to the woods. Brown claimed there was a “horrible” smell and amount of bugs in the area.
The inside of the residence had dirty pots and pans on the stove with mold growing in them, cluttered tables and countertops, and dog feces in the living room. The two wire dog kennels were found behind the couch.
A hallway had clothes covering the entire floor, and the clothes were covered in dog feces. Two bedrooms had kid toys and clothing covering the floor “almost to the point where you could not see the carpet.” A third bedroom had a wire kennel and several feeding bowls. Next to the kennel was the carcass of Harley, who appeared to have been left there for several months.
The two dogs removed from the home are being cared for by the witness and another individual. One of the dogs appears to have hip issues from being in a cage that was too small. The witness stated the dog ate to the point of getting sick when fed.
Brown stated he was unable to tell how long Lewis had been absent from the residence and how long the dogs were left unattended, but the week prior had temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. The house did not have electric service and no air conditioning was available for the dogs.
No court dates have been set for Lewis.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
