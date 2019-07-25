A Necedah man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after he was pulled over for erratic driving.
Kevin Taylor, 53, of Necedah is charged with operating while intoxicated – fifth offense. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officer Mariah Vogel was following a vehicle on Highway 80 in Necedah at about 10:13 p.m. July 13. The vehicle slowed down quickly and turned on its left signal far ahead of a turn. Once the vehicle turned onto Kucirek St., the officer noted abnormal changes in speed and frequent braking, and the vehicle was weaving in its lane.
The vehicle, operated by Kevin Taylor, braked abruptly at Wheelihan Ave., turned on a blinker, and then continued south. The pattern continued as the vehicle continued, before turning onto Cardinal Ave.
The officer received a notification from the Wisconsin TIME system that showed the license plate on the vehicle was not associated with any vehicle. Vogel then activated her emergency lights as the vehicle turned on a blinker and weaved to the right side of the road with tires on the gravel, followed by a turn into a driveway.
Taylor immediately opened the door and attempted to exit the vehicle, but Vogel ordered him back into the car.
Taylor told the officer the vehicle was not his, but belonged to his passenger, who did not want to drive. He further stated he did not have a license. Vogel noted Taylor had very red eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of an intoxicant on his breath.
Asked if he had been drinking, Taylor said he had one beer. He told Vogel he was looking for a friend’s house, but thought he had the wrong driveway, and he knew he should not be driving without a license. Asked how much he had to drink, where, and when, Taylor told the officer one beer at a friend’s house. Pressed further, Taylor admitted he had “more like” four, and fumbled his identification card.
Vogel verified Taylor’s license was suspended using Wisconsin TIME, and found Taylor had a restriction on his license not to operate above a BAC of 0.02.
Taylor exited the vehicle and agreed to go through standard field sobriety tests. During the horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stands test, Vogel noted Taylor had troubles with the tests and observed multiple clues he was under the influence.
Vogel placed Taylor under arrest and transported him to the Juneau County Jail without incident. Mauston EMS drew a blood sample, and Taylor gave a voluntary preliminary breath test where he blew a 0,07 with a weak blow.
Taylor is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
