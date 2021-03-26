Necedah man charged for meth, THC, pills after Mauston traffic stop

A Necedah man was allegedly found with methamphetamine, marijuana and Gabapentin during a traffic stop in Mauston.

Colton Wendt, 26, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:08 a.m. Feb. 2, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was traveling in Mauston when he observed a vehicle with no front registration displayed traveling well below the speed limit.

As Noe passed the vehicle he observed no rear registration display. After turning around, Noe observed the vehicle approach the Festival Foods parking lot and could see no temporary registration. He initiated a traffic stop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noe identified the driver as Colin Wendt from his driver’s license, and explained the reason for the stop. While handing Noe the license, Wendt was breathing heavily and had a rapid pulse. Asked where he was headed, Wendt said to his home in Necedah, and that he was “out for a cruise.”