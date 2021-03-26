Necedah man charged for meth, THC, pills after Mauston traffic stop

A Necedah man was allegedly found with methamphetamine, marijuana and Gabapentin during a traffic stop in Mauston.
Colton Wendt, 26, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:08 a.m. Feb. 2, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was traveling in Mauston when he observed a vehicle with no front registration displayed traveling well below the speed limit.
As Noe passed the vehicle he observed no rear registration display. After turning around, Noe observed the vehicle approach the Festival Foods parking lot and could see no temporary registration. He initiated a traffic stop.
Noe identified the driver as Colin Wendt from his driver’s license, and explained the reason for the stop. While handing Noe the license, Wendt was breathing heavily and had a rapid pulse. Asked where he was headed, Wendt said to his home in Necedah, and that he was “out for a cruise.”
Wendt stated he did not have his vehicle title with him. During the interaction Wendt’s breathing and pulse did not slow, and Wendt kept his body positioned so Noe could not observe the front seating area.
A records check showed Wendt had a suspended license. Based on multiple indicators of criminal activity, Noe deployed his K9 partner Pilot for a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, during which Pilot alerted to the presence of an illegal drug odor.
Noe ordered Wendt out of the vehicle and placed him in the patrol unit. Nothing of contraband value was found on Wendt’s person.
A search of the vehicle located a latch box containing a small vile with about one gram of methamphetamine, a glass bulb pipe with methamphetamine residue, a bong with partially burnt marijuana in the bowl, and unlabeled prescription bottle containing one gram of marijuana, a prescription bottle in another person’s name containing five 4mg tabs of Ondansetron, and an unlabeled prescription bottle containing 75 tabs of 600mg Gabapentin and 40 tabs of 300mg Gabapentin.
Wendt was placed under arrest and transported to jail without incident.
Wendt is scheduled for a plea hearing June 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.