Necedah man charged for repeated sexual assault of a child

A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.

David Becker, 56, of Necedah is charged with felony repeated sexual assault of a child, felony child enticement and felony exposing genitals. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault charge; up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the child enticement charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the exposing genitals charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 14, 2020, Detective Shaun Goyette was contacted by Detective Jeremy Wilson of the Oshkosh Police Department advising he had received a report regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Juneau County.

Wilson and a child protective services worker responded to the juvenile’s residence, where they spoke with the juvenile with the consent of the juvenile’s mother. The juvenile stated that about one year prior, David Becker began touching him inappropriately.