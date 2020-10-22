Necedah man charged with 6th OWI after traffic stop for expired tag

A Necedah man pulled over for expired tags is facing his 6th operating while under the influence charge.

Craig Tracy, 64, of Necedah is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – 6th offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with the revocation due to alcohol, a controlled substance, or refusal. If convicted of the OWI charge he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:32 a.m. Aug. 11, Officer Kevin Patrenets of the Necedah Police Department was stopped at a yield sign on Highway 80 when he observed a vehicle pass. As the vehicle passed, he observed the plates appeared to show the vehicle’s registration had expired.

Patrenets pulled behind the vehicle and ran the plates through the squad system, discovering the plates had expired in 2014. He initiated a traffic stop.

After stating the reason for the stop the driver, who was later identified as Craig Tracy, was asked about the expired plates. Tracy said he knew the plates were expired. When asked for license, registration and insurance, Tracy stated he does not have insurance on the vehicle. While speaking with Tracy, Patrenets noted Tracy had slurred speech and red and glassy eyes.