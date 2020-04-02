Necedah man charged with 7th OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Necedah man is facing his seventh operating while under the influence charge and domestic abuse charges after he allegedly left his home while drunk after an argument with his partner.

David Georgeson, 53, of Necedah is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – seventh offense, and physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the operating while under the influence charge, and up to six years or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the physical abuse of child charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:05 a.m. Feb. 18 Deputy Robb Pfaff was dispatched to a residence in Necedah for an ongoing domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Pfaff made contact with an adult woman and a juvenile.

The woman stated to Pfaff that David Georgeson, who lived at the residence, was “extremely drunk” and had punched a hole in a door inside the residence. He then took the car the two shared. The minor stated that Georgeson had “head butted” the minor the previous night after an argument.