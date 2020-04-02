Necedah man charged with 7th OWI

A Necedah man is facing his seventh operating while under the influence charge and domestic abuse charges after he allegedly left his home while drunk after an argument with his partner.
David Georgeson, 53, of Necedah is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – seventh offense, and physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the operating while under the influence charge, and up to six years or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the physical abuse of child charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:05 a.m. Feb. 18 Deputy Robb Pfaff was dispatched to a residence in Necedah for an ongoing domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Pfaff made contact with an adult woman and a juvenile.
The woman stated to Pfaff that David Georgeson, who lived at the residence, was “extremely drunk” and had punched a hole in a door inside the residence. He then took the car the two shared. The minor stated that Georgeson had “head butted” the minor the previous night after an argument.
At about 11:17 a.m. Juneau County Dispatch informed Pfaff that Georgeson had returned to the residence. Two officers responded and took Georgeson into custody, after which he was transported to the Juneau County Jail. According to the officers, Georgeson was located sitting in the vehicle he had left the residence in earlier that morning, with the vehicle running.
Pfaff spoke with Georgeson at the jail, with Georgeson demanding to know why he was in jail. According to Pfaff, Georgeson was upset and wanted to know why he was being charged with crimes in his own house. Pfaff noted Georgeson’s speech was slurred, his eyes blood shot and glossy, and there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Georgeson’s breath.
Georgeson denied driving anywhere earlier in the morning, and he denied taking the vehicle from the residence. Georgeson further denied being found inside the running vehicle by officers, instead stating he was standing next to the vehicle with his middle finger up when the officers approached.
Pfaff asked Georgeson to perform field sobriety tests, but Georgeson stated there was no reason for the tests. Pfaff then informed Georgeson he was charging Georgeson with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Georgeson refused a voluntary chemical test of his blood. A warrant was sought and obtained for a blood draw, after which medical personnel drew blood from Georgeson.
Georgeson has been convicted of operating while intoxicated six previous times in Wisconsin, with his first offense and conviction occurring in 1990 and the most recent offense and conviction occurring in 2011.
Georgeson is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance July 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
