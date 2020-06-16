Necedah man charged with 8th OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Necedah man is facing between three and 12 years, six months in prison after he was pulled over in New Lisbon for his eighth operating while under the influence offense.

Jerry Sorenson, 58, of Necedah is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – eighth offense, and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted of the felony charge he faces a minimum of three years to a maximum of 12 years and six months in prison, or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:30 p.m. May 31, Trooper Coady Schiltz was traveling on Highway 12 near New Lisbon when he observed a car turn onto Highway 12 in front of a truck. The car made a wide turn to avoid being hit by the truck, and once on Highway 12 drove down right shoulder of the road for a quarter mile.

After catching up to the car Schiltz checked the registration status, with the plates on the vehicle coming back as not associated with a vehicle, and the listed owner of the plates having no license issued. Schiltz activated his emergency lights and the car pulled over.