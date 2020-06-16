Necedah man charged with 8th OWI

A Necedah man is facing between three and 12 years, six months in prison after he was pulled over in New Lisbon for his eighth operating while under the influence offense.
Jerry Sorenson, 58, of Necedah is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – eighth offense, and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted of the felony charge he faces a minimum of three years to a maximum of 12 years and six months in prison, or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:30 p.m. May 31, Trooper Coady Schiltz was traveling on Highway 12 near New Lisbon when he observed a car turn onto Highway 12 in front of a truck. The car made a wide turn to avoid being hit by the truck, and once on Highway 12 drove down right shoulder of the road for a quarter mile.
After catching up to the car Schiltz checked the registration status, with the plates on the vehicle coming back as not associated with a vehicle, and the listed owner of the plates having no license issued. Schiltz activated his emergency lights and the car pulled over.
Schiltz approached the driver’s side of the car and stated the reason for the traffic stop. While identifying himself, Schiltz noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and two males in the car. The driver was identified as Jerry Sorenson, and Sorenson had bloodshot and glossy eyes, “pinpoint” pupils, and tremors in his hands and arms.
Asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, Sorenson stated he had neither. The passenger provided a Wisconsin Identification Card. Schiltz told both individuals to stay in the car and returned to his vehicle where he requested an additional officer to respond to his location.
Once another officer arrived on scene, Schiltz and the second officer approached the car and spoke with Sorenson. Asked to spell his name and give his date of birth, Sorenson provided his actual name and date of birth. Told the plates on the car were not registered to the car, Sorenson admitted he knew they were not registered and stated they came off his wife’s van. He stated he planned to get the plates transferred.
Sorenson claimed he had just picked the vehicle up, and was headed home to Necedah. Asked if he had anything to drink, taken any drugs, or smoked any marijuana Sorenson said “no.” When asked if he was on any prescription medications, Sorenson said he had taken Gabapentin, medication used to treat convulsions and nerve pain, often associated with shingles.
Schiltz asked Sorenson to conduct Standard Field Sobriety Tests, and Sorenson agreed to participate in the tests. Schiltz administered the horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stand tests, during which he observed a total of 14 clues indicating Sorenson was impaired. A preliminary breath test returned a reading of 0.000.
Sorenson was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to install an ignition interlock device, and transported to the Juneau County Jail. During transport Sorenson admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
Sorenson is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
