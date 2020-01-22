Necedah man charged with felony OWI causing injury

A Necedah man is facing felony OWI charges after police say he rolled his vehicle several times, throwing his passenger from the vehicle.

James Beaver, 39, of Necedah is charged with felonies operating while intoxicated causing injury, second offense, and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, second offense. He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:06 p.m. Nov. 16 Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to Highway 12 and 16 near Morrissey Road in Lemonweir for a one-vehicle accident.

Arriving at the scene, Wegmueller approached a vehicle, where he found a man lying on his back in a field near the vehicle. Wegmueller asked the man if he was alright and other questions, but the man did not answer him. The man was awake and breathing normally.

Deputy Brown, also on scene, spoke with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as James Beaver. The vehicle was turned over onto its roof and had suffered heavy damage, while Beaver was trapped in the driver’s seat upside down. Asked if he was hurt, Beaver replied he did not think he was hurt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}